Holdingford — Nathaniel J. Spychala, 43, of Holdingford, passed away at his home on Tuesday, September 8, 2026.

Nathaniel was born January 19, 1983, in St. Cloud, Minnesota, to Jeffrey Spychala and Michelle Shaw. He graduated from Sauk Rapids High School in 2001 and St. Cloud Technical College in 2005. Nathaniel married Maria Suico in 2010 and worked as a mechanic for Knife River. He enjoyed projects, building and taking things apart, four-wheelers, bikes, go-karts and cars. He also enjoyed collecting vintage items and spending time with his family.

Get our free mobile app

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 17, 2026, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Opole. Visitation will be held from 4:00–7:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 16, 2026, and after 10:00 a.m. Thursday, September 17, 2026, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Opole. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery.

Survivors include his wife, children, parents, siblings and extended family.

Arrangements are being handled by Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Read the full obituary: Nathaniel J. Spychala obituary