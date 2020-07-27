Nathan E. Osvold, 87, Princeton

March 7, 1933 - July 24, 2020

Nathan E. Osvold passed away peacefully on Friday, July 24, 2020, in Osseo, MN, at the age of 87. Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at 10AM at First Baptist Church, 9564 Baptist Church Rd., Princeton, MN. Burial will be in Lake Orono Cemetery at a later date.

Nathan Eugene Osvold was born on March 7, 1933, to Johan and Anna (Dunnum) Osvold. He graduated high school in Fresno, CA, in 1951 and went on to become a truck driver for most of his career. He was an independent owner and operator of his own trucks and also drove truck for Swift & Co. and Anderson Inc. for over 50 years. He was married to Evelyn Faye Miller on June 26, 1955, in Brainerd, and together they raised their eight children (The 8 A’s) in the Princeton area.

Nathan was very determined and was a very hard worker. He was always there for his family and worked hard to provide for them. He enjoyed spending time with his friends in Canada, hunting and fishing for anything that would bite. In retirement, Nathan and Evelyn enjoyed traveling and spending time as “Winter Texans.” Above all else, he loved his children and grandchildren and will be remembered for being a caring husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend to all who knew him.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Evelyn; children, Arvid of Princeton, Anthony of Princeton, André (Nancy) of Inver Grove Heights, Alden (Jean) of Princeton, Alaina (Mark) Manske of North Branch, Arlan (Karen) of Lakeville, and Anna Williams of Fridley; 16 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Rose (Robert) Ley of TN and MaryJoanne Steiner of CA.

He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Ashley; great-granddaughter, Rose; and nine siblings.