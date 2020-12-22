Myrtle Bergstrom, 86, Foley

February 14, 1934 - December 17, 2020

Myrtle Bergstrom age 86 of Foley, passed away December 17th, 2020 at Lake Region Hospital in Fergus Falls. Private Funeral Services are planned and will be held at the Foley Funeral Home. Burial will take place at Maywood Cemetery in rural Foley. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Myrtle was born February 14, 1934, one of a set of twins, to Jalmer and Helen (Howard) Jenson in, Glendorado Township, Benton County, Minnesota. Myrtle put her faith & trust in Jesus Christ as Savior as a very young girl at a Gospel Tent Meeting in Santiago. She attended Foley High School where she was on the student council and played trumpet in the band. She married Roland Bergstrom on September 26, 1953 at the Country Church in Glendorado. The couple farmed near Foley until 1965. During that time, they sang together on the radio with a musical group called the Master’s Messengers. They felt a call into the ministry so they sold the farm and enrolled in the New Tribes Bible Institute in Waukesha, WI. They took a pastorate at West Gate Bible Church in Eau Claire, WI and assisted at Camp Lawrence, a childrens Bible Camp in the summer time. Later they joined the American Missionary Fellowship as home missionaries. They spent most of their ministry in the Brainerd and Fergus Falls area, conducting Bible Camps (Camp Jim and Camp Joy), Vacation Bible Schools, and church visitation. They retired in Foley, where they were instrumental in re-opening the Country Church near Glendorado.

Myrtle was known as gifted homemaker and enjoyed gardening, cooking, canning, sewing, crocheting, and knitting. Music was a big part of her life. She considered it a privilege to be a pastor's wife. Myrtle and Roland were known for their accordion and guitar duets. Much of her time was given to ministry and sharing her Christian faith. It was her desire that everyone would come to know Jesus.

Myrtle’s memory will be cherished by her husband Roland, daughters Carol (Kelvin) Abram of Rosemount, Marge (Terry) Bernstrom of Bemidji, Lana (Bert) Holmquist of Underwood, and sons Bruce (Rebecca) Bergstrom of Pillager, Ken (Becky) Bergstrom of Naples, FL, and her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren, all 63 of them!