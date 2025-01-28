MSP Logs 6.9% Passenger Growth in 2024, Strong Int’l Demand

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Passenger traffic at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport had a fourth straight year of growth in 2024.

The Metropolitan Airports Commission says MSP passenger traffic totaled 37.2 million in 2024, a 6.9 percent increase over 2023. The record for the airport is the year before the pandemic with 39.5 million in 2019.

Much of the growth came from international demand, which set a record in 2024 with over 3.5 million passengers. Airlines at MSP served 32 international destinations last year, matching the record level in 2019.

There was also a lot of growth at Terminal 2, which set a record of more than 6.8 million passengers, up nearly 12 percent.

Sun Country Airlines added 13 markets in 2024. All of MSP's airlines served 163 nonstop destinations in 2024, up from 156 in 2023. Delta has 70 percent of the market share at MSP, Sun Country 12 percent, Southwest, American, and United are all about five percent.

