Motorcyclist Hurt in Crash on Interstate 94

ALBERTVILLE (WJON News) -- A motorcycle rider was hurt in a crash.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Interstate 94 near Albertville just after 6:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Nineteen-year-old Benjamin Phillips of Monticello was traveling east when his bike left the road.

He was taken to North Memorial in Robbinsdale with non-life-threatening injuries.

