Motorcycle Driver Hurt in Crash
OTSEGO (WJON News) -- A motorcycle driver was hurt in a crash.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 12:30 p.m. Sunday.
Fifty-eight-year-old Ronnell Shaw of Elk River was going south on Highway 101 in Otsego when he crashed his bike.
Get our free mobile app
Shaw was taken to Mercy Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Crafts Direct Building Listed For Sale
- Highway 23 & 10 Construction Project Ramping Up
- Pamela McNeil being Inducted into MN Music Hall of Fame
- Summertime By George 2024 Band Line-up Announced
- Community Street Fair Coming to St. Cloud's East End
MN Home For Sale Gives Us Lifestyles Of The Rich & Famous Vibes
A Plymouth, MN home that has been listed for sale for nearly $1.5 million includes an indoor pool, waterslide, a putting green, and plenty of space inside and outside for entertaining. The home is listed by Coldwell Banker Realty agent Gregg Larsen.
Gallery Credit: Image Credit: Gregg Larsen Coldwell Banker Realty