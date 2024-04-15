Motorcycle Driver Hurt in Crash

OTSEGO (WJON News) -- A motorcycle driver was hurt in a crash.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

Fifty-eight-year-old Ronnell Shaw of Elk River was going south on Highway 101 in Otsego when he crashed his bike.

Shaw was taken to Mercy Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

