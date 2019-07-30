Morrison County Sheriff Releases New Information on Alleged Rape

ROYALTON -- The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says new information has surfaced regarding the report of a woman who reported she was sexually assaulted in Royalton last week.

Sheriff Shawn Larsen says investigators have learned the person of interest in the case is a known acquaintance of the victim and he has been identified.

The incident was reported at about 11:00 a.m. Monday near Royalton when a 39-year-old woman from Sartell met with an officer from the Royalton police department and said she had been sexually assaulted.

It was determined the alleged attack happened outside of the city limits of Royalton and the case was turned over to the Morrison County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff says there is no danger to the public and the investigation remains active.

No other information is available at this time.