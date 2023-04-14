Teen Hurt in Crash in Morrison County
PIERZ (WJON News) -- A teenage girl was hurt in a crash in Morrison County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 2:30 p.m. Thursday on Highway 25 near Pierz in Morrison County.
Seventeen-year-old Corina Schefers of Brainerd was going south on the highway when her vehicle veered to the west side of the highway and collided with a light pole and then struck a power pole.
Get our free mobile app
Schefers was taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls with non-life-threatening injuries.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Sauk Rapids Home That Survived 1886 Turns 150 Years
- Gas Prices Continue to Rise in Minnesota, Nationally
- LSS Frozen Meals Growing in Popularity
- St. Cloud Arts Commission Providing Opportunities for All
- 3 More St. Cloud Businesses Awarded Main Street Grants
QUIZ: Can you identify 50 famous companies by their logos?
How well do you know the logos of 50 of the world's most famous companies? Keep scrolling to see if you can guess which icon belongs to which brand.