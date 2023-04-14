Teen Hurt in Crash in Morrison County

PIERZ (WJON News) -- A teenage girl was hurt in a crash in Morrison County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 2:30 p.m. Thursday on Highway 25 near Pierz in Morrison County.

Seventeen-year-old Corina Schefers of Brainerd was going south on the highway when her vehicle veered to the west side of the highway and collided with a light pole and then struck a power pole.

Schefers was taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls with non-life-threatening injuries.

