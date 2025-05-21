BOWLUS (WJON News) -- One driver had minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash in Morrison County.

The Sheriff's Office says the incident happened just before 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday on Nature Road just east of Great River Road, about two miles east of Bowlus.

Twenty-three-year-old William Conroy of Royalton was going west on Nature Road, and 83-year-old Walter Beneke of Bowlus was going east.

Conroy told deputies he momentarily looked away from the road to find his cellphone and he crossed over the center line and struck Beneke's vehicle.

Sheriff Shawn Larsen says,

“This is an example of how quickly things can go wrong on the road when a driver becomes distracted. We encourage everyone to keep their full attention on the road at all times. Taking your eyes off the road for even a second can lead to dangerous consequences. Thankfully in this case, no one was seriously injured.”

Get our free mobile app

Beneke was treated at the scene and released. Conroy was not hurt.

READ RELATED ARTICLES