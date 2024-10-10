More MN National Guard Soldiers Deployed for Hurricane Relief

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Additional airmen from the Minnesota National Guard are on their way to help with hurricane disaster relief.

Governor Tim Walz says 13 airmen from the Minnesota National Guard's 148th Fighter Wing are en route to Florida and are expected to arrive Thursday.

Last week 11 soldiers and two helicopters based in St. Cloud were deployed to North Carolina. Over the last two days, they have supported seven missions transporting 30,600 pounds of cargo, including water, food, medicine, cold weather gear, tools, and other relief items.

Besides the Minnesota National Guard, the St. Louis County Command Post, and the Minnesota All Hazard Incident Management Team are also on site in North Carolina and South Carolina helping with recovery efforts in the wake of Hurricane Helene.

