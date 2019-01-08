Moorhead Man Hurt When Semi Goes Into Median

HASTY -- A passenger was hurt when the semi he was riding in went into the ditch. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 7:00 p.m. Monday on westbound Interstate 94 near Hasty in Wright County.

Fifty-four-year-old Vicente Amoles of Moorhead was driving when he tried to merge the semi from the right lane to the left lane and lost control. The semi and trailer came to a rest in the left side median.

Passenger 60-year-old Alejandro Lopez of Moorhead was taken to the hospital in Monticello with non-life threatening injuries.