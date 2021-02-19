Monticello Man Dies After Head-On Crash Near Big Lake

BIG LAKE -- A Monticello man has died from injuries he received in a head-on crash Thursday morning near Big Lake .

Sherburne County Sheriff Joel Brott says the crash happened when 86-year-old Ronald Olson lost control of the car he was driving and crossed the center line while traveling east on County Road 14, just south of Highway 10.

Olson lost control of the vehicle in a curve and the vehicle slid into the path of an oncoming pickup truck.

Olson died early Friday at the hospital.

The driver of the pickup, 36-year-old Michael Grimley of Big Lake, received injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

Investigators believe slippery road conditions contributed to the crash.