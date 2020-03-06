Monticello Greenhouses Destroyed by Fire

MONTICELLO (AP) -- Four greenhouses at a Monticello growing operation have been destroyed or damaged by fire.

Firefighters were called to Dan and Jerry's Farm Range Thursday where an employee had noticed smoke pouring from one of the greenhouses and radioed his supervisors who called 911.

Fire Chief Mike Mossey says burning plastic pots in one greenhouse generated thick, black smoke which could be seen for miles away. Officials say two of the four large greenhouses are destroyed while the two others may be restored. The greenhouses were filled with flowers and bedding plants for the wholesale market.

Fire crews from Buffalo and Maple Lake provided mutual aid.