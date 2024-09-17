Monica M. Stanger, 90, St. Joseph

May 21, 1934 – September 16, 2024

attachment-Monica Stanger loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 19, 2024 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph, for Monica M. Stanger, age 90, of St. Joseph who passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, September 16, 2024 with family by her side. Reverend Brad Jenniges, OSB will officiate. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services on Thursday at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church’s Heritage Hall. Arrangements are with the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Joseph.

Monica was born on May 21, 1934 in St. Joseph to Alousius and Theresa (Koltes) Bechtold. She married Marvin Stanger on October 29, 1955 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph. Monica worked for the St. Cloud Times for many years. She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph.

Monica enjoyed quilting, canning, gardening, and volunteering with her husband. She loved all the time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Monica is survived by her husband; children, Jay (Gail) of St. Joseph, Ted of Cold Spring, Brenda (Dean Schramel) of St. Joseph, Val of St. Joseph; grandchildren, Sara, LaVonne, Heidi, Andrea, Djay, Alex; great-grandchildren, Addie, Jay, Marilla, Tana, Cole, Reed; siblings, Andy Bechtold, Lucy Laudenbach, Teresa Bechtold, Raymond Bechtold, Franny Goerger; sister-in-law, Lenore Salinas; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sons, Terry and Allen; siblings, Aloys Bechtold, Anthony Bechtold, Irene Dwyer, and Dorothy Schulte.

A Special Thank You to the Staff of St. Croix Hospice for the all care given to Monica.