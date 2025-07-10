Minnesota Lottery Lights Up With Two Big Winners This Week

Minnesota Lottery Lights Up With Two Big Winners This Week

Minnesota Lottery

Roseville (WJON News) -- There was a pair of lucky lottery winners in Minnesota on Wednesday night.

The Minnesota State Lottery says we had a $50,000 Powerball winner.  The ticket was sold at a Speedway Store in Shakopee.

The Powerball jackpot was not won on Wednesday, so the jackpot grows to an estimated $234 million for the next drawing on Saturday.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

In the North 5 lottery game, there was a winning ticket sold at a Speedway Store in Baxter.  That ticket is worth $53,869.

In Minnesota, lottery players have one year to claim prizes. Minnesota Lottery prizes above $50,000 must be claimed in person at Minnesota Lottery headquarters in Roseville.

The names and cities of lottery prize winners above $10,000 are private data. Unless the winner chooses to opt in to publicity, their name and city will not be released.

 

 

READ RELATED ARTICLES

LOOK: How Many of These Classic Summer Toys Do You Remember?

If you grew up in the Wild West of the '60s, '70s, or '80s, summer toys were a lifeline because many of us were locked outside (until the street lights came on). Inside was no place for a kid! Check out these classic summer toys that kept us cool, kept us busy, and always seemed to add a dash of danger.

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, State/Regional News

More From AM 1240 WJON