Roseville (WJON News) -- There was a pair of lucky lottery winners in Minnesota on Wednesday night.

The Minnesota State Lottery says we had a $50,000 Powerball winner. The ticket was sold at a Speedway Store in Shakopee.

The Powerball jackpot was not won on Wednesday, so the jackpot grows to an estimated $234 million for the next drawing on Saturday.

In the North 5 lottery game, there was a winning ticket sold at a Speedway Store in Baxter. That ticket is worth $53,869.

In Minnesota, lottery players have one year to claim prizes. Minnesota Lottery prizes above $50,000 must be claimed in person at Minnesota Lottery headquarters in Roseville.

The names and cities of lottery prize winners above $10,000 are private data. Unless the winner chooses to opt in to publicity, their name and city will not be released.

