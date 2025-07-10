Minnesota Lottery Lights Up With Two Big Winners This Week
Roseville (WJON News) -- There was a pair of lucky lottery winners in Minnesota on Wednesday night.
The Minnesota State Lottery says we had a $50,000 Powerball winner. The ticket was sold at a Speedway Store in Shakopee.
The Powerball jackpot was not won on Wednesday, so the jackpot grows to an estimated $234 million for the next drawing on Saturday.
In the North 5 lottery game, there was a winning ticket sold at a Speedway Store in Baxter. That ticket is worth $53,869.
In Minnesota, lottery players have one year to claim prizes. Minnesota Lottery prizes above $50,000 must be claimed in person at Minnesota Lottery headquarters in Roseville.
The names and cities of lottery prize winners above $10,000 are private data. Unless the winner chooses to opt in to publicity, their name and city will not be released.
