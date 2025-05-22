MN Cities Awarded $44.2 Million for Public Facilities Upgrades
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Public Facilities Authority has announced more than $44.2 million in loans and grants to 15 wastewater and drinking water infrastructure projects throughout the state.
The city of Crosby is receiving over $3.5 million for two projects to replace the sewer main and replace the water main.
The city of Aitkin is receiving over $2.3 million for the replacement of an undersized and aging water tower.
The city of Winsted is getting nearly $2.1 million to install a new well.
The city of Roscoe is getting $60,000 for the evaluation of wastewater alternatives for the city's large subsurface sewage treatment system.
Kandiyohi County is getting $47,000 for the evaluation of wastewater alternatives for the south and southwest areas on Big Kandiyohi Lake.
