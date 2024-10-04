Mixed Use Development Planned for Former Bank Site

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A former bank lot could be transformed into a mixed-use development.

On Tuesday night the St. Cloud Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on a request from the Center for African Immigrants and Refugees to rezone the properties at 305 and 309 33rd Avenue North.

They want to demolish the former Wells Fargo bank building and build a four-story mixed-use building with 30,000 square feet of commercial use and 70 apartment units, with 86 underbuilding parking spaces.

The project will be owned by the non-profit.

