Mixed Bag For Gas Prices
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Last week, many Americans had a mixed bag at the pump.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 2.0 cents per gallon, averaging $3.12.
Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 6.1 cents per gallon, averaging $2.95.
Gas Buddy says there may be some promising short-term news from OPEC, which has agreed to increase oil production starting in June as oil prices hover near their lowest level since the pandemic.
