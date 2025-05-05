Mixed Bag For Gas Prices

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Last week, many Americans had a mixed bag at the pump.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 2.0 cents per gallon, averaging $3.12.

Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 6.1 cents per gallon, averaging $2.95.

Gas Buddy says there may be some promising short-term news from OPEC, which has agreed to increase oil production starting in June as oil prices hover near their lowest level since the pandemic.

