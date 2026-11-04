UNDATED (WJON News) -- Here are the final results from the city races in the St. Cloud metro area:
Waite Park
City Council:
Mike Linquist - 1,386
Frank Theisen - 1,203
Shawn Blackburn - 806
Linquist and Theisen are elected to the city council
Incumbent Mayor Kenneth Schmidt was running unopposed and has been re-elected.
The ballot question on the Waite Park ballot received 1,159 "yes" votes and 1,016 "no" votes.
St. Joseph
City Council:
Jon Hazen - 1,513
Andrew Mooney - 1,425
Tayla DeMarce - 1,192
Hazen and Mooney are elected to the city council.
Incumbent Mayor Adam Scepaniak was running unopposed and has been re-elected.
Sauk Rapids
City Council:
Joe Kampa - 2,843
Nicholas Sauer - 2,829
Christian Kirmeier - 1,958
Kampa and Sauer are elected to the city council.
St. Cloud
City Council - Ward 1
Charlie Hobbs - 2,377
Dave Masters - 1,368
Hobbs has defeated the incumbent Masters.
City Council - Ward 2
Karen Larson
Larson is the incumbent and was running unopposed. She has been re-elected.
City Council - Ward 3
Luke Christian - 4,638
Hudda Ibrahim - 2,805
Christian has defeated the incumbent Ibrahim.
City Council - Ward 4
Joe Baratta - 3,533
Craig Heurung - 3,005
Baratta has defeated Heurung.
Lindsey Stirling at the Ledge Amphitheater
Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt