UNDATED (WJON News) -- Here are the final results from the city races in the St. Cloud metro area:

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Waite Park

City Council:

Mike Linquist - 1,386

Frank Theisen - 1,203

Shawn Blackburn - 806

Linquist and Theisen are elected to the city council

Incumbent Mayor Kenneth Schmidt was running unopposed and has been re-elected.

The ballot question on the Waite Park ballot received 1,159 "yes" votes and 1,016 "no" votes.

St. Joseph

City Council:

Jon Hazen - 1,513

Andrew Mooney - 1,425

Tayla DeMarce - 1,192

Hazen and Mooney are elected to the city council.

Incumbent Mayor Adam Scepaniak was running unopposed and has been re-elected.

Sauk Rapids

City Council:

Joe Kampa - 2,843

Nicholas Sauer - 2,829

Christian Kirmeier - 1,958

Kampa and Sauer are elected to the city council.

St. Cloud

City Council - Ward 1

Charlie Hobbs - 2,377

Dave Masters - 1,368

Hobbs has defeated the incumbent Masters.

City Council - Ward 2

Karen Larson

Larson is the incumbent and was running unopposed. She has been re-elected.

City Council - Ward 3

Luke Christian - 4,638

Hudda Ibrahim - 2,805

Christian has defeated the incumbent Ibrahim.

City Council - Ward 4

Joe Baratta - 3,533

Craig Heurung - 3,005

Baratta has defeated Heurung.