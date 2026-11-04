UNDATED (WJON News) -- Here are the final results for the contested races in Benton County.
Sheriff:
James "Jay" Dingmann - 10,399
Joel Schmidt - 5,460
Dingman has defeated Schmidt.
Auditor/Treasurer:
Mary Lewandowski - 9,945
Christine Scherbing - 5,645
Lewandowski has won the election.
Como Park Zoo
Como Park Zoo has been a staple in St. Paul since it first opened in 1897. The park, zoo, and conservatory continue to evolve, and the attraction remains free to attend. If you can't visit the zoo, check out the photos below of many of its residents.
Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt