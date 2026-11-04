Election Results: Minnesota Statewide Races, Federal Races

Election Results: Minnesota Statewide Races, Federal Races

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UNDATED (WJON News) -- Here are the results of the Minnesota statewide race:

U.S. Senator
Peggy Flanagan (DFL) - 54%
Michele Tafoya (GOP) - 43%
Flanagan has won the election for the seat held by DFLer Tina Sith

Governor
Amy Klobuchar (DFL) - 56%
Lisa Demuth (GOP) - 42%
Klobuchar has won the election for the seat held by DFLer Tim Walz

Attorney General
Keith Ellison (DFL) - 55%
Ron Schutz (GOP) - 45%
Ellison has won the election and retains his seat

Secretary of State
Steve Simon (DFL) - 55%
Tad Jude (GOP) - 41%
Simon has won the election and retains his seat

State Auditor
Zach Filipovich (DFL) - 54%
Scott Jensen (GOP) - 43%
Filipovich has won the election for the seat held by DFLer Julie Blaha

Sixth Congressional Race
Tom Emmer (GOP) - 55%
Doug Chapin (DFL) - 45%
Emmer has won the election and retains his seat

Seventh Congressional Race
Michelle Fischbach (GOP) - 65%
Erik Osberg (DFL) - 35%

Little River Band at the Ledge Amphitheater, 2026.

The Little River Band came to the St. Cloud area for the third time in 2026 when they headlined the Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park for their "Happy Anniversary" Tour.

Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

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