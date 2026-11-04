Election Results: Minnesota Statewide Races, Federal Races

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Here are the results of the Minnesota statewide race:

U.S. Senator

Peggy Flanagan (DFL) - 54%

Michele Tafoya (GOP) - 43%

Flanagan has won the election for the seat held by DFLer Tina Sith

Governor

Amy Klobuchar (DFL) - 56%

Lisa Demuth (GOP) - 42%

Klobuchar has won the election for the seat held by DFLer Tim Walz

Attorney General

Keith Ellison (DFL) - 55%

Ron Schutz (GOP) - 45%

Ellison has won the election and retains his seat

Secretary of State

Steve Simon (DFL) - 55%

Tad Jude (GOP) - 41%

Simon has won the election and retains his seat

State Auditor

Zach Filipovich (DFL) - 54%

Scott Jensen (GOP) - 43%

Filipovich has won the election for the seat held by DFLer Julie Blaha

Sixth Congressional Race

Tom Emmer (GOP) - 55%

Doug Chapin (DFL) - 45%

Emmer has won the election and retains his seat

Seventh Congressional Race

Michelle Fischbach (GOP) - 65%

Erik Osberg (DFL) - 35%