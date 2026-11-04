Election Results: Minnesota Statewide Races, Federal Races
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Here are the results of the Minnesota statewide race:
U.S. Senator
Peggy Flanagan (DFL) - 54%
Michele Tafoya (GOP) - 43%
Flanagan has won the election for the seat held by DFLer Tina Sith
Governor
Amy Klobuchar (DFL) - 56%
Lisa Demuth (GOP) - 42%
Klobuchar has won the election for the seat held by DFLer Tim Walz
Attorney General
Keith Ellison (DFL) - 55%
Ron Schutz (GOP) - 45%
Ellison has won the election and retains his seat
Secretary of State
Steve Simon (DFL) - 55%
Tad Jude (GOP) - 41%
Simon has won the election and retains his seat
State Auditor
Zach Filipovich (DFL) - 54%
Scott Jensen (GOP) - 43%
Filipovich has won the election for the seat held by DFLer Julie Blaha
Sixth Congressional Race
Tom Emmer (GOP) - 55%
Doug Chapin (DFL) - 45%
Emmer has won the election and retains his seat
Seventh Congressional Race
Michelle Fischbach (GOP) - 65%
Erik Osberg (DFL) - 35%
Little River Band at the Ledge Amphitheater, 2026.
Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt