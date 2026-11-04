Election Results: Constitutional Amendment

Election Results: Constitutional Amendment

Scott Olson, Getty Images

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Minnesota voters have approved a constitutional amendment to increase annual payments from the Permanent School Fund to benefit students in every public school district in the state, according to unofficial results.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

Unofficial results early Wednesday showed that with 91% of the votes counted, 73% of all ballots cast voted yes, 23% voted no, and 4% were left blank. The Minnesota Constitution requires an amendment to win a majority of all voters at the election. Ballots left blank on the question count as no votes.

The amendment raises the yearly payment from about 2.5% to 4.5% of the fund's three-year average value. Had the amendment been in place in 2025, the average payment would have been about $101 per student instead of about $68. The money comes from the Permanent School Fund, not from new taxes.

Every public school shares in the increase, distributed per pupil and budgeted by local school boards. The revenue increase comes with no new mandates. The expected increase is modest, but meaningful, in the context of state spending on public education.

Sparky Seal

In 2022, Como Park Zoo celebrated the Summer of Sparky with twenty-one custom Sea Lion statues, hand-painted by local artists, placed throughout the Twin Cities, featuring water conservation messaging and weekly events. Now the statues can be seen throughout Como Park Zoo year-round. Check out pictures of some of the Sparkys below.

Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News, State/Regional News

More From AM 1240 WJON