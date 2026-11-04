UNDATED (WJON News) -- Minnesota voters have approved a constitutional amendment to increase annual payments from the Permanent School Fund to benefit students in every public school district in the state, according to unofficial results.

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Unofficial results early Wednesday showed that with 91% of the votes counted, 73% of all ballots cast voted yes, 23% voted no, and 4% were left blank. The Minnesota Constitution requires an amendment to win a majority of all voters at the election. Ballots left blank on the question count as no votes.

The amendment raises the yearly payment from about 2.5% to 4.5% of the fund's three-year average value. Had the amendment been in place in 2025, the average payment would have been about $101 per student instead of about $68. The money comes from the Permanent School Fund, not from new taxes.

Every public school shares in the increase, distributed per pupil and budgeted by local school boards. The revenue increase comes with no new mandates. The expected increase is modest, but meaningful, in the context of state spending on public education.