March 31, 1993 - October 6, 2025

Via Daniel Funeral Home Via Daniel Funeral Home loading...

Miranda Sue Skroch, 32, of St. Joseph, Minnesota passed away peacefully surrounded with love on Monday, October 6, 2025. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Miranda Sue was born to Jamie and Jenny (Kostreba) Skroch in St. Cloud, MN on March 31, 1993. She grew up in the St. Wendel area. She graduated high school from Holdingford in 2013. Miranda received her Associates Degree in Accounting. She worked for MTW all of her adult life. Miranda was to be married to Josh (Pfannenstein), they were engaged for 12 years, together for 14 years. They were the best of friends. Together, they have had 3 fur-babies.

She enjoyed mudding, time on the Razor, horses, planting vegetables and fruits, the color pink, and spending time with her friends. She would spend a lot of memorable moments with friends and family, including: camping, fishing, and even a little bit of hunting. She was strong-willed, humorous, funny, caring to a fault, loyal, and passionate. She would take good care of those close to her.

She was preceded in death by her pitbull, Remmy; cat, Blacky; and paternal grandparents, Delmer and Shirley.

Her memories live on through her parents, Jamie and Jenny; her fiancé, Josh Pfannenstein; her sister, Megan; pets, Stanley and Izzy; grandparents, Raymond and Catherine Kostreba; and many other relatives and friends.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.