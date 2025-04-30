Weather Outlook For May in Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- As we wrap up April, which brought us a roller coaster of temperatures, as well as everything from snowstorms and tornado warnings, what can we expect in May?

The Climate Prediction Center has released its outlook for May.

As for Temperatures, it looks like Minnesota and both North Dakota and South Dakota could be in for a very warm month. With average temperatures well above normal.

St. Cloud's average high at the beginning of the month is about 61 degrees. By the end of the month, the average high in St. Cloud is about 74 degrees.

According to the Weather Channel's long-range outlook, after a cooler than normal for two days of the month, we can expect highs to be in the 70s and even close to 80 for much of the first half of the month. So, it looks like we might get an early start to summer-like temperatures.

As for precipitation, the Climate Prediction Center says we will likely be below to well below normal for rainfall in Minnesota into Wisconsin.

St. Cloud averages about 3 1/2 inches of rain in May.

The Weather Channel says we may see some light rain on May Day, but then the chances of rain for the rest of the first half of the month are pretty slim.

St. Cloud has had 4.36 inches of precipitation so far this spring, which is 0.28 inches above normal.

The U.S. Drought Monitor will update the drought conditions in the state on Thursday. With significant rain on Monday across much of Minnesota, we're expecting some improvement. But, as of last Thursday, 82 percent of the state was abnormally dry.

