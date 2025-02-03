Minnesota State Patrol Crash Totals for Monday
UNDATED (WJON News) -- We didn't get a lot of snow, but with the snow falling overnight and early Monday morning it did impact the morning commute for a lot of workers.
The Minnesota State Patrol says from midnight through 2:00 p.m. they responded to 137 crashes involving damage to vehicles.
Fourteen people were hurt in those crashes. One person died in a crash in Bloomington.
45 vehicles went into the ditch and needed assistance, along with six vehicle spinouts and one jackknifed semi.
