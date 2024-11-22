State Approves Plan for Recount in House District 14B

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The Minnesota State Canvassing Board has certified the results of the 2024 General Election.

Thursday the Secretary of State convened the State Canvassing Board. Nearly 3.3 million Minnesotans cast ballots, which is 76 percent of the eligible voter population.

Also, the canvassing board has approved the contingent plan for a recount in the House District 14B race, which includes parts of Benton, Stearns, and Sherburne Counties.

A recount has been requested for three precincts in Sherburne County. Because the contest took place in more than one county, it will be overseen by the Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State.

The recount will begin on Monday at 10:00 a.m. in Sherburne County. After the three precincts are recounted, the losing candidate may choose to waive the remainder of the recount or continue with a full recount of all precincts in the district at the candidate's expense.

As of right now, incumbent Democrat Dan Wolgamott is leading Republican challenger Sue Ek by 191 votes.

