Minnesota State Bee Featured On New Lottery Scratch Offs

BEE LUCKY SCRATCH OFFS HELP SUPPORT OUR STATE BEE

I bet you didn't know that Minnesota's state bee is the Rusty Patched Bumble Bee. Well I just found out that our state bee is 'beeing' featured in a new Minnesota Lottery scratch off ticket.

The tickets are really fun, and informative. You can scratch off the center area to learn interesting facts about bees and the importance of bees and other pollinators in our state and around the globe. What's especially cool about these scratch offs, is that for a $2 ticket, you are helping support our endangered state bee; so you can feel good about having a little bit of fun with the lottery, and supporting pollinators and the environment in our state.

The top prize is $10,000. I had four tickets and won $2. But still. I don't feel like I'm losing when I know that playing the lottery a little bit helps benefit the environment.

I also didn't realize that our state bee is on the endangered species list! I learned that the Rusty Patched Bumble Bee became our state bee in 2019 and was put on the federal endangered species list in 2017. To be honest, I didn't realize we even HAD a state bee; nor did I know it was called "The Rusty Patched Bumble Bee."

HOW ELSE CAN YOU HELP THE RUSTY PATCH BUMBLE BEE?

If you love to work outside, plant a garden! There are specific things you can plant in your backyard to create a pollinator paradise. Click HERE to learn more about what you can do to help our bees make a come back...besides buying a few lottery tickets. Heck, if you win $10,000 you can have someone plant a bee friendly garden for you! Good luck.