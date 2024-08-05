Minnesota’s School Nutritionists Gathering in St. Cloud This Week

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Over 700 school nutritionists from across the state are in St. Cloud this week.

The Minnesota School Nutrition Association is holding its 67th annual conference at the River's Edge Convention Center through Wednesday.

President Michele Hawkinson says with last year being the first full year of free meals for all students they did notice participation rates go up, especially for breakfast. She says a challenge now is making sure the students have enough time to eat their meals.

One of the break-out sessions this week will also talk about ways to reduce food waste by making sure they are offering foods the kids enjoy eating.

If they enjoy it they are not going to throw it away. A lof of us are doing surveys especially asking the kids what kinds of food they enjoy eating, and having some taste testing on foods, just finding a way to get down to the kids' level.

Conference attendees will also have a chance to go to marketing seminars, learn about growing their Farm to School programs, and increase plant-based food options.

They will also have a trade show where they can sample new foods.

Hawkinson says of the 716 attendees 135 of them are first-timers to this statewide conference.

