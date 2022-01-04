Minnesota Records Nearly 500 Traffic Deaths in 2021

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota records its most traffic fatalities in 14 years.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says 497 people died on Minnesota roads in 2021. That's the highest number since 2007 when there were 510 traffic deaths.

Speed was the largest contributing factor in fatal crashes with 162 deaths. Alcohol-related crashes and unbelted motorists led to the second third most deaths.

There were 67 motorcycle fatalities, 58 pedestrians died, and nine bicyclists were killed on the roads.