Minnesota Ranked In Top 3 For States To Raise A Family
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Minnesota has been rated one of the top three places to raise a family. Governor Tim Walz announced that WalletHub ranked Minnesota second in its list of top states to raise a family.
WalletHub's study looked at things like housing affordability, healthcare quality, school quality, and safety in ranking all 50 states. Governor Walz says making Minnesota the best state to raise a family has been one of his missions since day one, and investments in education, paid family and medical leave, and safety have set the state apart as an example of how to make life easier for working families.
The Governor touted investments to increase childcare access, bolster access to health care, provide universal school meals, and make life more affordable for working families as contributing factors to Minnesota's ranking. Governor Walz says his 2025 biennial budget proposal will help protect those investments.
