Light Snow in Minnesota Thursday, More Over the Weekend

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Minnesota is expected to receive light snow over the next few days but not nearly enough to put to a dent in the seasonal snowfall deficit.

A band of light snow will move across Minnesota into western Wisconsin through the day Thursday.

Snowfall amounts will be light, with an inch or less expected area-wide. This will be a low-impact event, however a few slick spots are possible.

The timing for the snowfall in the St. Cloud area will generally be between 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. on Thursday.

Confidence continues to increase in another light snow event over the weekend, followed by colder air early next week.

Pete Boulay of the State Climatology Office says we have a lot of bare ground:

"So looking around the state right now, yes we are short of snowfall. Saint Cloud is about nine inches short of normal to date, International Falls is about 14 inches, and Duluth is almost 26 inches short of normal. So everywhere you go in the state we're well behind normal for this time of year."

Boulay says there is still snowpack in northern Minnesota along the Canadian border and the North Shore away from Lake Superior.

