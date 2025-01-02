Governor’s Fishing Opener to be Held in Crosslake

ST. PAUL (WJON News) --  Governor Tim Walz has announced the 77th Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener will take place in Crosslake on May 9-10, 2025.

Each year Explore Minnesota works with the Governor’s Office, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, and a Minnesota community to plan the event honoring the state’s rich tourism and fishing opportunities.

This is the first time the Governor’s Fishing Opener event will be held in the Crosslake area.

The Governor's Office says, "With more than 15 resorts in the area, the city of Crosslake is an important part of Minnesota’s storied resort community."

The Governor’s Fishing Opener has been a tradition in Minnesota since 1948.

The Crosslake area features dozens of lakes, including the 14 interconnected lakes of the Whitefish Chain of Lakes.

