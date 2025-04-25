Minnesota Governor Signs Bill Amending Tinted Window Law
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has signed a bill into law that amends the medical exception to the state's vehicle window tint restriction.
Currently, anyone with medical conditions requiring tinted windows must have a medical prescription from a doctor renewed every two years to qualify for the exemption from the window tinting requirements.
However, there are some medical conditions that require window tinting that are permanent.
The law change allows a doctor to designate the condition as permanent, issue a prescription without an expiration date, and remove the need to get new documentation in the future.
