UNDATED (WJON News) -- With Israel and Iran trading attacks over the past week, oil prices have continued to climb.

Gas Buddy says that with the United States now launching attacks on Iran, oil prices are likely to continue trending higher.

However, they say they do not see the apocalyptic spikes being circulated by some on social media. For now, you can expect a continued steady climb in gas prices, with the national average likely to increase another 7 to 15 cents this week, while diesel could rise by 10 to 20 cents.

Of course, the forecast is fluid and could shift quickly depending on global developments.

Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have risen 17.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.10 per gallon. The national average price of gasoline has risen 9.7 cents per gallon, averaging $3.18.

The national average price of diesel has increased 16.1 cents in the last week and stands at $3.64.

