MN DFL Breaks Fundraising Record 2nd Day in a Row
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The Minnesota DFL party has announced it has broken its online fundraising record for the second day in a row.
They say a surge of support from grassroots, small-dollar DFL donors, has broken that record again – the Minnesota DFL has raised over $200,000 in the first 48 hours of Vice President Harris’s presidential campaign through online fundraising alone.
According to the Associated Press, On Sunday afternoon, Biden’s campaign formally changed its name to Harris for President, reflecting that she is inheriting his political operation of more than 1,000 staffers and war chest that stood at nearly $96 million at the end of June.
She added $81 million to that total in the first 24 hours after Biden’s endorsement, her campaign said — a presidential fundraising record — with contributions from more than 888,000 donors.
