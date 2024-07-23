Report: Trump, Vance Coming to St. Cloud Saturday

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Former President and current Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump will be in St. Cloud this Saturday.

His campaign has announced the 45th United States President Trump and his running mate JD Vance will deliver remarks at a rally at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center at St. Cloud State University.

The doors will open at 3:00 p.m. Saturday with the program beginning at 7:00 p.m.

Fluence Media Political Analyst Blois Olson has confirmed on his Lunch Take report that Trump and his Vice Presidential running mate J.D. Vance will both be in town.

General admission tickets are available here.

Trump officially became the Republican party's Presidential candidate during their National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin last week.

