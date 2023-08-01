Minnesota Dept. of Health Releases New Forms For Adoption Change

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Starting in July of 2024, adopted people born in Minnesota will be able to request a non-certified copy of their birth records.

As they prepare for the new law, the Minnesota Department of Health has made a new form available for people who placed children for adoption to indicate a preference for being contacted by their child.

Currently, the names of birth parents and other details are sealed once a child has been adopted.

Beginning July 1st, 2024, people aged 18 and older, as well as their legal representatives, will be allowed to access their birth records. The new form will be attached to the birth record and is good for past and future adoptions.

For more information about the change and a link to the new form, visit the MDH’s Birth Records and Adoption Page here.

