Sauk Rapids-Rice Has Strong Showing At State DECA Conference
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- A number of Sauk Rapids-Rice DECA students have qualified to go to California for an international competition.
Earlier this month, 159 students from Sauk Rapids-Rice participated in the annual Minnesota DECA State Career Development Conference in Minneapolis. Fifty-seven of them placed in the Top 8 in their event.
Now, in April 30 students will travel to Anaheim to compete with more than 20,000 students from around the world at the International Career Development Conference.
During the school year, about 5,000 Minnesota DECA members take part in the organization's events program, allowing them to compete in over 60 events focused on the areas of entrepreneurship, finance, hospitality, marketing, and other related fields.
The following students received state recognition:
Madalyn Anderson – Hospitality Team Decision Making – 3rd
Madalyn Anderson – Sports and Entertainment Operations Research – 1st
Brandt Andres – Automotive Services Marketing Series – 1st
Logan Bauer – Entrepreneurship Team Decision Making – 3rd
Hunter Behling – Sales Demonstration - Soft Lines – 2nd
Hailey Bischoff – Marketing Management Team Decision Making – 4th
Sawyer Boedigheimer – Entrepreneurship Team Decision Making – 3rd
Halle Buchert – Financial Literacy Project – 1st
Abby Davis – Restaurant and Food Service Management – 4th
Chantelle Dickerson – Integrated Marketing Campaign - Event – 1st
Addi Eisenschenk – Sales Project – 1st
Isabelle Fiereck – Sports and Entertainment Operations Research – 3rd
Emma Foy – Financial Literacy Project – 1st
Alayna Furman – Sports and Entertainment Marketing – 1st
Alayna Furman – Sports and Entertainment Operations Research – 1st
Jerrin Glade – Integrated Marketing Campaign - Event – 1st
Amber Konietzko – Quick Serve Restaurant Management – 1st
Riann Mohamud – Sales Project – 1st
Lem-Wa Ojullu – Hospitality Team Decision Making – 3rd
Isabella Rudolph – Career Development Project – 3rd
Bailey Seaman – Career Development Project – 3rd
Grace Stark – Financial Literacy Project – 1st
Grace Thompson – Marketing Management Team Decision Making – 4th
Kennedy Wahlin – Professional Selling Event – 3rd
Lucy Brenny - School-Based Enterprise Retail - National Qualifier
Alexa Welsh - School-Based Enterprise Retail - National Qualifier
Hayden Brown - School-Based Enterprise Food - National Qualifier
Shawn Pilon - School-Based Enterprise Food - National Qualifier
Lily Gregerson - Hospitality Team Role Play - National Qualifier
Caroline Tykwinski - Travel and Tourism Role Play - National Qualifier
Kylie Larson - Entrepreneurship Team Role Play - National Qualifier
Elliot Miller - Entrepreneurship Team Role Play - National Qualifier
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Radiothon Raises Over $33,000 For Quiet Oaks Hospice House
- Joetown Blocks Event Coming to Downtown St. Joseph
- World Food Tour: Nana's Asian Bistro in Sartell
- St. Cloud Has One of the Best Botanical Gardens
- Survey: St. Cloud Ideal Destination for Career Changers