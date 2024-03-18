Sauk Rapids-Rice Has Strong Showing At State DECA Conference

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- A number of Sauk Rapids-Rice DECA students have qualified to go to California for an international competition.

Earlier this month, 159 students from Sauk Rapids-Rice participated in the annual Minnesota DECA State Career Development Conference in Minneapolis. Fifty-seven of them placed in the Top 8 in their event.

Now, in April 30 students will travel to Anaheim to compete with more than 20,000 students from around the world at the International Career Development Conference.

During the school year, about 5,000 Minnesota DECA members take part in the organization's events program, allowing them to compete in over 60 events focused on the areas of entrepreneurship, finance, hospitality, marketing, and other related fields.

The following students received state recognition:

Madalyn Anderson – Hospitality Team Decision Making – 3rd

Madalyn Anderson – Sports and Entertainment Operations Research – 1st

Brandt Andres – Automotive Services Marketing Series – 1st

Logan Bauer – Entrepreneurship Team Decision Making – 3rd

Hunter Behling – Sales Demonstration - Soft Lines – 2nd

Hailey Bischoff – Marketing Management Team Decision Making – 4th

Sawyer Boedigheimer – Entrepreneurship Team Decision Making – 3rd

Halle Buchert – Financial Literacy Project – 1st

Abby Davis – Restaurant and Food Service Management – 4th

Chantelle Dickerson – Integrated Marketing Campaign - Event – 1st

Addi Eisenschenk – Sales Project – 1st

Isabelle Fiereck – Sports and Entertainment Operations Research – 3rd

Emma Foy – Financial Literacy Project – 1st

Alayna Furman – Sports and Entertainment Marketing – 1st

Alayna Furman – Sports and Entertainment Operations Research – 1st

Jerrin Glade – Integrated Marketing Campaign - Event – 1st

Amber Konietzko – Quick Serve Restaurant Management – 1st

Riann Mohamud – Sales Project – 1st

Lem-Wa Ojullu – Hospitality Team Decision Making – 3rd

Isabella Rudolph – Career Development Project – 3rd

Bailey Seaman – Career Development Project – 3rd

Grace Stark – Financial Literacy Project – 1st

Grace Thompson – Marketing Management Team Decision Making – 4th

Kennedy Wahlin – Professional Selling Event – 3rd

Lucy Brenny - School-Based Enterprise Retail - National Qualifier

Alexa Welsh - School-Based Enterprise Retail - National Qualifier

Hayden Brown - School-Based Enterprise Food - National Qualifier

Shawn Pilon - School-Based Enterprise Food - National Qualifier

Lily Gregerson - Hospitality Team Role Play - National Qualifier

Caroline Tykwinski - Travel and Tourism Role Play - National Qualifier

Kylie Larson - Entrepreneurship Team Role Play - National Qualifier

Elliot Miller - Entrepreneurship Team Role Play - National Qualifier

