Minnesota Creates Dashboard Tracking Federal Funding Cuts

PHOTO courtesy of Minnesota Historical Society

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The state of Minnesota has announced it has created a dashboard you can use to track disruptions and cancellations of federal funding.

The state says some disruptions have been short-lived, while other grants and awards have been canceled altogether.

Cuts so far include grants to track measles, and avian influenza, provide heating assistance, and mitigate flooding. The cuts have resulted in layoffs and reduced services.

The new site lists which grants or awards were either disrupted or canceled, the federal agency that awarded the funds, the state agency that oversees the funds, a description of the impacted grant, and the total award.

In fiscal year 2025, Minnesota was awarded 687 federal grants totaling $23.3 billion.

