WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- The Minnesota State Cornhole Championship returns to Waite Park this week.

The event starts on Friday and runs through Sunday at The Park Event Center.

American Cornhole League State Director Darrell Bittner says last year was the first year they were in Waite Park and it went so well that they've added an extra day this year. They had just over 100 players last year and are hoping to grow to about 150 this year.

They have multiple divisions, starting with novice all the way to advanced and open.

Bittner says that the players in the league who have been competing all season long are trying to secure their final points.

At the end of the season, there are opportunities for invite-only tournaments to the World Championships, which are held in South Carolina. Depending on how you've placed all season, and these last state points are very valuable.

Bittner says multiple professional and elite players will be in town competing in the open division.

Most events are open to Minnesota residents only, but there are a few events for non-Minnesotans.

If you are a cornhole player and want to see how you compare to other players, you can pre-register now.

Walk-ups are also encouraged at the event.

1st and 2nd place trophies will be presented for all events and divisions, as well as prize money to the top teams.

