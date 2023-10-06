Minnesota Construction Worker Struck by Hit-And-Run Vehicle

HINKLEY (WJON News) -- A construction worker was taken to the hospital after he was struck by a driver allegedly under the influence of alcohol.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened Friday just after 11:30 a.m. on Interstate 35 in Pine County near Hinkley.

Sixty-four-year-old James Carey of Edina was driving north in a construction zone when he struck the construction worker who was on the right-hand shoulder.

The vehicle did not stop at the scene but was found a short time later on the interstate near Moose Lake where he stopped and was taken into custody.

The construction worker who was hurt is 27-year-old Joseph Flanagan of Duluth. He was taken to Essentia Health in Sandstone with non-life-threatening injuries.

