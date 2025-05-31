ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The state of Minnesota has made three appointments to a state commission. Governor Tim Walz, Attorney General Keith Ellison, and Chief Justice Natalie Hudson have jointly announced the appointment of Minnesota Court of Appeals Judge Peter Reyes Jr. and the reappointment of House Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman and Avisen Legal founder Kimberly Lowe to the Commission on Uniform State Laws.

The commission studies and provides recommendations and drafting services for uniform acts around the country. The commissioners also represent Minnesota at the National Conference of Commissioners on Uniform State Laws.

The three appointees will serve from June 1st of this year until May 31st, 2027.

