Minnesota’s Roads Ranked Best in Nation, Wisconsin Among Worst
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Minnesota has the best roads in the nation, that's according to a just-released report.
Minnesota's roads were ranked number one by a Consumer Affairs analysis.
Minnesota's ranking is based on the most recent available data from the U.S. Department of Transportation on road safety and quality, miles traveled, and spending on road improvements.
Minnesota's fatalities per 100 miles driven is 0.76. The rural roughness score is 3% and the urban roughness score is 5%. Minnesota spends over $4.3 billion annually on road improvements, and over $5.4 billion a year on total road expenditures.
Last year Governor Tim Walz signed a $2.6 billion infrastructure bill into law, which was the largest infrastructure bill in state history. In 2020 there was a $1.9 billion investment in the state's infrastructure.
The Top 5 States with the best roads are:
#1) -- Minnesota
#2) -- Alabama
#3) -- Indiana
#4) -- New Hampshire
#5) -- Vermont
The Top 5 States with the worst roads are:
#50) - Rhode Island
#49) - Hawaii
#48) - California
#47) - Louisiana
#46) - Wisconsin
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Radiothon Raises Over $33,000 For Quiet Oaks Hospice House
- Joetown Blocks Event Coming to Downtown St. Joseph
- World Food Tour: Nana's Asian Bistro in Sartell
- St. Cloud Has One of the Best Botanical Gardens
- Survey: St. Cloud Ideal Destination for Career Changers
LOOK: Counties with the most bridges in dire need of repair in Minnesota
Gallery Credit: Stacker