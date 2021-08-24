Minnesota-Based Target Releases Top Toys for 2021
Sure Christmas is still 122 days away on Saturday, December 25th, but it's never too early to talk about Santa's workshop for all the kids that will end up on the 'nice' list'
Santa, along with his elves and the team at Target, are giving us an easy look at the most-wanted toys this Christmas.
Here's your virtual Christmas catalog to help you dream of everything that Santa could bring (if you've been naughty in 2021).
Target's Top Toys of 2021
Inspire New Stories
- Healthy Roots Zoe Doll
- Baby Alive Lulu Achoo Dolls
- Disney Raya and the Last Dragon Land of Kumandra Set
- B. Play Ice Cream Truck
- Animal Planet Deep Sea Shark Rescue Submarine Set
- Kinetic Sand Sandyland Folding Sandbox
- OSMO Little Genius Starter Kit
- LEGO Creator Botanical Collection Bird of Paradise
- LEGO Friends Heartlake City School
- Gravitrax Speed Marble Run
- Peek-a-Roo
- Orbeez Soothing Spa
Inspire Imagination
- L.O.L. Surprise! Family Pack 24K DJ and Neon
- L.O.L. Surprise! OMG Movie Magic Studio
- Na! Na! Na! Surprise 3-in-1 Backpack Bedroom Jennel Jaguar and Sarah Snuggles
- Barbie Dreamhouse
- Rainbow High Rockstars Lyric Lucas, Vanessa Nova, Carmen Major
- Love, Diana Magical Musical Castle
- Ryan’s World Lost City Adventure Chest
- Jurassic World Legacy Collection - Tyrannosaurus Rex Escape Pack
- Star Wars Galactic Snackin’ Grogu
- Batman All-Terrain Batmobile Remote Control Vehicle
- Hot Wheels Monster Trucks T-Rex Volcano Arena Track Set
- Monster Jam Remote Control Freestyle Force Grave Digger
- Imaginext DC Super Friends Transforming Bat-Tech Batbot
- Unicorn Purse Pets
- Got2Glow Fairy Finder Pink Jar
- Magic Mixies
Inspire Dreams and Creativity
- FAO Schwarz Electric Guitar + Amp
- LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Wizard's Chess
- LEGO Star Wars The Armorer's Mandalorian Forge
- Bluey & Jean Luc's Caravan Adventures Playset
- Melissa & Doug Let's Explore Park Ranger Cabin and Boat
- Our Generation Cozy Cabin
- 5 Surprise Toy Mini Brands Toy Store
- Lalaloopsy Sew Royal Princess Party: Suzette & Mimi La Sweet and Cosy & Teacup Hearts
- PAW Patrol: The Movie Ultimate City Tower Playset
Inspire Active Play
- Segway C20 Kids Electric Scooter
- Jetson Sync All-Terrain Hoverboard Blac
- NERF Elite 2.0 Flipshots Flip-32 Blaster
Inspire Fun Family Moments
- Monopoly: Target Edition
- Chuckle & Roar Pop It! XL Tie Dye
- Throw Throw Avocado
- Crossed Signals
- Beyblade Burst Surge Speedstorm Slayer Showdown Battle Set
- Roblox Action Collection - Ninja Legends Deluxe Playset
Inspire Future Gamers
- Nintendo Switch OLED
- Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy-Con
- PlayStation 5 Console
- Xbox Series S
Target’s complete toy selection, and nearly all holiday gifts, are available for same-day pickup or delivery through Target’s ifulfillment services, Drive Up, Order Pickup and Same-Day Delivery with Shipt.
