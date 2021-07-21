Cheerios? Yes. I love them plain, I love them with honey...I love the Very Berry and the Pumpkin Spice, and cinnamon apply crunchy... and now for a limited time, General Mills is going to be changing their name from Cheerios to Cheerioats.

Now don't panic. Cheerioats are being created for a limited time to celebrate their 80th Anniversary, and Cheerioats was their original name back in 1941. The name was changed in 1945 to Cheerios. Who knew that?

That's not the only thing that's happening.

Minnesota based General Mills is coming out with a bunch of products just in time for summer, made with convenience in mind, as well as easy online shopping and easy to use products.

I was shocked at the ideas they are coming up with; I haven't yet decided If they are brilliant, or just running out of ideas?

There are quite a few items being introduced which include snack items, yogurts, protein bars, a whole line of crazy cereal combinations, cookie dough, easy box meals and even a new line of dog bones for your best friend.

How does this sound to you? Skittles Yogurt? I don't' know about you, but it says sweet, fruity and delicious to me. I'm not sure if healthy fits the image in my head, but I sure want to try it.

What about eating your favorite cereals like Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Lucky Charms as oatmeals? They have a bunch of your old time favorites that are now being marketed as oatmeals. Cocoa Puffs Oatmeal? Trix Oatmeal? Now I'm not so sure. I don't want mushy cocoa puffs, or Trix...I just can't imagine.

You know that I'm going to try this stuff right? I will have to. How can I knock it before I've tried it? If you want to see the full line of new products you can go to General Mills website to learn more.

