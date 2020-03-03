Minnesota Authorities Identify Deputy Who Killed Suspect

LAKEVILLE (AP) -- Authorities have identified the deputy who shot and killed a man who allegedly opened fire on officers in Lakeville.

Sgt. Scott Dundall of the Dakota County Sheriff's Office has been placed on standard administrative leave, according to a release by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. He has been with the sheriff's office for 22 years.

Thirty-six-year-old Kent Kruger died of multiple gunshot wounds in the Friday confrontation at a Lakeville residence.

Officials say Dakota County deputies and Lakeville police were serving an emergency order for protection on Kruger, who was wanted on a warrant for assaulting a peace officer.