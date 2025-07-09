Minneapolis Aquatennial Returns With Family Fun And Fireworks
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- An over-80-year-old annual festival has announced its line-up of events for 2025. The Minneapolis Aquatennial will return on July 23 - 26 with a wide array of activities.
The festivities kick off on the 23rd with the fan favorite Torchlight Parade along the Nicollet Mall at 7:30 p.m. and the Loring Park Family Fun Night. On the 24th, there is the Twin Cities River Rats Water Ski Show, Friday has AllyJam Skateboarding, and the festival closes with the fireworks show at 10:00 p.m.on the 26th.
The Minneapolis Aquatennial is the official civic celebration of the City of Minneapolis and first took place in 1940. All the events are free to attend and family-friendly.
