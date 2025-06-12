Million Dollar Winner In Minnesota’s Gopher 5 Lottery

ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- Minnesota has a lucky million-dollar lottery player.

The Minnesota State Lottery says there was a winning ticket in Wednesday night's Gopher 5 lottery.

The ticket worth $1,161,960 was sold at Petry's Bait Company in Finlayson.

The numbers drawn were 6, 28, 29, 37, 40.

Gopher 5 is played on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 6:17 p.m.

With the winning ticket on Wednesday, the jackpot resets to $100,000 for the next drawing.

In Minnesota, lottery players have one year to claim prizes. Minnesota Lottery prizes above $50,000 must be claimed in person at Minnesota Lottery headquarters in Roseville.

Unless a winner chooses to opt in to publicity, their name and city will not be released. As of Sept. 1, 2021, the names and cities of lottery prize winners above $10,000 are private data.

