Mildred Butler, 90, Sartell

August 8, 1932 - July 9, 2023

attachment-Mildred Butler loading...

Millie Butler, age 90 of Sartell passed away July 9, 2023 at Country Manor Senior Community in Sartell. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM, Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell. Rev. Ron Weyrens will officiate and burial will take place in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 to 11:00 AM at the church on Wednesday. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Mildred 'Millie' Ann Butler was born August 8, 1932 in Oak Park, Minnesota to John and Anna (Bunning) Scherer. She married Raymond Butler on September 23, 1952 in Oak Park. The couple farmed near Oak Park for a few years before moving to Silver Bay. They spent winters in St. Petersburg Beach, Florida. They traveled the US in their motor home and met many good friends over the years. Mille enjoyed camping and fishing and spending time with her family and grandchildren. In 2012, Millie moved to Sartell. She was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church.

She is survived by her daughter, Linda (Al) Donabauer, Oak Park and her granddaughters: Heather (Jason Rosinger) Donabauer, Oak Park; Heidi (Brandon) Fischer, Alexandria; Krista (Brian) Hanke, Princeton and 6 great grandchildren: Jack, Grant, Nora, Ruby, Reese and Otto. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Ray and brothers and sisters: Teddy, Walter, Carlie, Agnes DeVine, Laura Lombard, Louise Herbrand, Marcella Echlund and an infant brother, George.