Report: Mid-America, MN Exports Declined In January, February

OMAHA, NEBRASKA (WJON News) -- Exports are down in the Mid-America region and in Minnesota in recent months.

The Creighton University Mid-America Business Conditions Index has released its monthly report. They are a leading economic indicator for the nine-state region that stretches from Minnesota to Arkansas.

According to the U.S. International Trade Administration data, the regional economy exported $14.7 billion in manufactured goods for the first two months of 2025, compared to $15.3 billion for the same period in 2024, a 4.2 percent decline. The Minnesota manufacturing sector exported $3.8 billion in goods during that period, compared to $4.1 billion last year, a 7.8 percent reduction.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data show that the region shed 11,900 manufacturing jobs over the past 12 months.

About 65 percent of supply managers reported that rising tariffs and supply chain interruptions have resulted in higher input prices. Roughly 85 percent reported impacts from tariffs, either via higher prices or supply chain interruptions.

The April price gauge rose to 65.0, its highest level since May 2024, and up from 63.7 in March.

"The regional inflation yardstick has clearly moved into a range indicating that inflationary pressures are moving higher."

Spokesman Ernie Goss says he expects no change in the short-term interest rates at the Federal Reserve's next meeting on May 6th and 7th.

Looking ahead six months, the report says economic optimism sank to 35.3, its lowest level since September 2024, and down from 37.5 in March.

